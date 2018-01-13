Karan Johar's Pic Of Daughter Roohi Showing 'Sister Love' To Little Yash Will Melt Your Heart This picture of Karan Johar's twins, Roohi and Yash, could totally double as a scene straight out of a Dharma movie

Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Karan Johar) New Delhi: Highlights Roohi and Yash will turn one-year-old in a few weeks KJo shared a picture of Roohi and Yash playing together Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy



Take a look at Roohi and Yash playing happily together:

Sister love!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jan 12, 2018 at 11:34pm PST



Karan Johar also told IANS that co-parenting the twins with his mother Hiroo Johar is the best thing that could happen to him. "Being a parent is a huge responsibility and I am so happy that I'm co-parenting with my mother. It's a blessing that she's at home with the babies every day. It's a beautiful feeling."



KJo is also not a fan of bringing the twins to his work place. "I don't want them to grow up on a film set. I don't want them to grow up with that you have to be a part of a film industry only."



Roohi and Yash were born prematurely last year and Karan Johar waited until his children healthy to make the official announcement about their arrival. Yash has been named after his late grandfather while Roohi's name is derived by rearranging Hiroo Johar's name.



(With inputs from IANS)



