Karan Johar's Birthday Wish For Mother Hiroo Johar On Her 82nd Birthday: "She Grounds Me Every Day"

Karan Johar wished his mother Hiroo Johar a happy birthday in his inimitable style. Karan Johar shared two throwback pictures with his mother - one from his childhood and another one from his younger days.

It is Hiroo Johar's 82nd birthday, and Karan wrote how his mother is the fulcrum of his life.

Calling her his galaxy and world, Karan wrote, "My mom turns 82 today... I only have gratitude in my heart to the universe for giving me the privilege of being born to her .... She grounds me everyday ( "they gave you an award ??? Why ?? ) she centres me ( "be grateful ... it could go away some day ") She reprimands me chapter 1 ( " what are you wearing Karan ??? " ), she reprimands me chapter 2 ( "you are always on the phone!!!! ") BUT she is my world, my galaxy and my big love story with and of life. Love you Mama."

Manish Malhotra, Seema Sajdeh, Mini Mathur, Lara Dutta, Abu Jani, Sikandar Kher and other celebrities wished Hiroo Johar a happy birthday and commented on Karan's post.

A few days ago, Karan Johar addressed the speculation surrounding his dramatic weight loss - a topic that had been widely discussed on social media.

While attending the IIFA Digital Awards on March 8, he was asked about the secret behind his impressive transformation.

In response, KJo emphasised on the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle, maintaining a balanced diet and exercising regularly. When pressed for more details about his routine, he playfully dodged the question, saying, "If I do that, I'll give my secret away."

On the work front, Karan Johar is venturing into Punjabi cinema with Akaal. The film is a collaboration between KJo's Dharma Productions and Gippy Grewal's Humble Motion Pictures. Notably, Akaal will be the first Punjabi film to have a Hindi theatrical release worldwide.