Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha Were Diana Penty's Special Guest At The House Party

Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar and others at Diana Penty's house party (Image courtesy manishmalhotra05)

Actress Diana Penty hosted a house party at her Mumbai residence on Saturday night and called over a couple of friends from the film fraternity. Filmmaker Karan Johar and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra were spotted arriving at the actress' Mumbai home. Karan Johar was spotted in black pants and tee which he paired with a red and black jacket while Manish Malhotra wore and all black outfit. Nushrat Bharucha, who arrived solo at the house party, was dressed in a halter neck jumpsuit. Diana Penty's guest list also included actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Sophie Choudry, Sooraj Pancholi and filmmaker Punit Malhotra.

Manish Malhotra shared glimpse from the get-together on his Instagram timeline. One of the pictures features the celebrated fashion designer with Karan Johar, Diana Penty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sophie Choudry, Sooraj Pancholi, Punit Malhotra. Another picture from the party features Manish Malhotra with Sooraj Pancholi, Sophie Choudry and Nushrat Bharucha. He captioned the photo: "The posers".

On the work front, Diana Penty, eho made her Bollywood debut with 2012's Cocktail, was last seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, which also featured Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill and Jassi Gill. She also featured in 2018's Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, which also featured John Abraham.