Karan Johar Dismisses Ozempic Rumours Behind His Drastic Weight Loss At 52: "One Meal A Day And..."

Director-producer Karan Johar has been trending for his drastic weight loss since last year. While there's a strong buzz that he has been using weight-loss drugs, Karan Johar (once again) asserted that his healthy lifestyle helped him lose weight.

On Thursday, the director hosted an Instagram live where he said, "It started with me discovering that I needed to correct my blood levels."

The director revealed that he focused on 'eating one meal a day' to lose extra kilos, and shared that he's been following a strict diet.

With a strict diet in place, Karan said he has been staying active by playing paddleball and swimming to maintain his weight loss.

This is not the first time that Karan Johar has addressed queries about his weight loss.

On the green carpet at the IIFA Digital Awards in March, Karan was asked about the secret behind his impressive weight loss.

"It's being healthy. Eating well, exercising, and doing your best to look good," Karan shared with reporters.

When someone pressed him for details on his routine, Karan playfully responded, "If I do that, I'll give my secret away."

Earlier, Karan Johar responded to an X post featuring a comment, "Maheep rightly called out people for using Ozempic for fast weight loss and driving it out of stock for people with diabetes. Hope she calls out Karan Johar too, the producer of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives." The X user referred to Maheep Kapoor's comment from the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Reacting to the accusation, Karan Johar wrote, "Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko Mile credit ???" He also tagged Maheep and asked, "Did you mean me???"

Karan Johar has returned to the director's chair with Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani in 2023 after a 7-year break.