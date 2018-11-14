Karan Johar Apologises For 'Hurting Sentiments' After Ridiculing Assamese Headgear

Karan Johar shared this image. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

A day after Karan Johar was criticised for disrespecting the cultural sentiments of people from the Northeast, the filmmaker not only deleted the controversial video from his Instagram profile but also apologised on social media. On Wednesday, the 46-year-old filmmaker tweeted: "You are absolutely right and I would like to apologise if I have hurt any sentiments... It was purely unintentional and came from a place of no knowledge which is absolutely no excuse....am extremely sensitive to the different cultures of our land and I am very sorry." In a separate tweet, KJo said that he had had deleted the video from his Instagram profile.

Take a look at Karan Johar's tweets here:

You are absolutely right and I would like to apologise if I have hurt any sentiments.....it was purely unintentional and came from a place of no knowledge which is absolutely no excuse....am extremely sensitive to the different cultures of our land and I am very sorry.... https://t.co/7dgzreI90L — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018

Also have deleted the insta post! https://t.co/oyq89NNbuh — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018

A few days ago, KJo shared a BTS video from the sets of the television reality show India's Got talent, where he is one of the judges. In the video, Karan mocked his co-judge Kirron Kher for wearing a traditional Assamese headgear called Jaapi, which was apparently gifted to her by one of the contestants on the show. When Kirron Kher asked him why he wasn't wearing the hat which had been gifted to him, the filmmaker responded: "Because you have guts, I don't." A section of the Internet was not very happy with Karan's statement and started criticising him for disrespecting cultural sentiments of people. "When someone gifts you one, you don't make fun of it, even if it does not go with fashion. Your video hurt the emotions of Assamese people. Just informing, in case you didn't know it already," wrote a Twitter user. "Signs of respect aren't meant to be made fun of. This will be on because this was on your set," read another tweet.

Besides featuring as a co-judge on India's Got Talent, Karan Johar is also seen hosting the sixth season of his talk show Koffee With Karan. Other than that, he is producing Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra and Abhishek Varman's Kalank. He will also be directing Takht this year.