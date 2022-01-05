From Kapil Sharma's Netflix Comedy Special I'm Not Done Yet

Kapil Sharma in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: kapilsharma)

Popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma will soon be seen in his first-ever Netflix comedy special. Kapil Sharma broke the news in a promo video shared by both himself as well as the streaming platform on social media. In the clip, Kapil Sharma said that the comedy special will feature him in a unique avatar. He added that he would be putting forth his story in his style. In the caption of the promo video, Kapil Sharma said, “Let's meet on January 28, on your Netflix screen with my first stand up special Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet.”

Kapil Sharma begins the clip by saying, “Hi, this is Kapil Sharma and I'm from Amritsar and I'm done with my English. Thank you.” He continues while chuckling, “I have said this on the show as well.”

He further adds that he has been working in the entertainment industry for 25 years, of which he spent 15 years on television. He also says that he never took comedy seriously and assumed that it was something that came naturally to him as he hails from Punjab. He goes on to say that he never knew he could get paid for comedy.

Kapil Sharma continues in the clip, “Ek artist ko hamesha andar se ek awaaz aati hai - ‘I'm not done yet'. Mujhe kuch aur karna hai lekin woh karein kahaan pe. Netflix, mujhe isne bada attract kiya (For an artist, there is always a voice saying – ‘I'm not done yet'. I want to do something different but where do I do it. Netflix then attracted me).” He adds that the “TUDUM” sound and the fact that the streaming platform is available in 190 countries made him zero in on Netflix.

Replying to the post, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section. Actor and TV host Jay Bhanushali wrote, "Waaah looking forward (sic)." Rapper Badshah replied saying, "Love you paaji." Sophie Choudry wrote, “So awesome,” with heart emojis.

Watch the promo here:

Netflix followed the promo video with a snippet of the comedy special in a new post. The caption said, “Shaadi se dar nahi lagta sahab, tweet se lagta hai! Kapil Sharma's standup special, Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet, coming soon, only on Netflix.”

Watch it here:

With this comedy special, Kapil Sharma will join the likes of Indian stand-up comedians such as Vir Das, Kenneth Sebastian, Kanan Gill, and Amit Tandon who have specials on the streaming platform.