Kapil Sharma has reportedly cancelled shoot with Rani Mukerji, who was supposed to promote her new film Hichki

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 28, 2018 18:22 IST
Kapil Sharma Cancels Shoot With Rani Mukerji: Reports

Kapil Sharma and Rani Mukerji on Comedy Nights With Kapil (Image courtesy: KAPILSharmaNews)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Kapil informed that he won't be able to make it," a source said
  2. "Kapil should be a little careful," a team member said
  3. Family Time With Kapil Sharma is Kapil's comeback show
Kapil Sharma has reportedly cancelled shoot with Rani Mukerji, who was supposed to promote her new film Hichki on Family Time With Kapil Sharma, the comedian's new show. The first episode of Family Time With Kapil Sharma aired on Sunday. "The team was to shoot the episode yesterday evening but Kapil informed in the morning that he won't be able to make it, and so the shoot was cancelled," a source told Indian Express. Just last week, it was reported that Kapil's shoot with Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani was also cancelled. The cancelled shoot with Rani has apparently left the entire team 'worried.' "There is a lot of expectation riding on Kapil. This being his second innings, he should be a little careful. People are ready to rip him apart. We hope he pulls up his socks and gets back to serious business to give the quality that is expected from him," the source told Indian Express.

Of his shoot with Tiger and Disha, Kapil, via a tweet, clarified that the actors 'were never supposed to shoot for an episode with him.' "Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our second episode, so shoot cancel hone ka sawaal hi paida nahi hota. Kuch toh authenticity rakha karo yaar. Twitter kya ab explanation dene ke liye hi reh gya hai? Best wishes to my brother Tiger Shroff for Baaghi 2. See you soon bro... Lots of love," tweeted Kapil Sharma.
 

Kapil Sharma has a reputation for having cancelled shoots for his previous show The Kapil Sharma Show. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn had to leave the sets due to Kapil's absence. However, Ajay Devgn was the first guest of Family Time With Kapil Sharma.

Family Time With Kapil Sharma is the comedian's comeback show, he was previously hosting The Kapil Sharma Show, which went off air some months ago. The embattled show's viewership dipped enormously after Kapil Sharma's former co-star Sunil Grover quit the show after a mid-air fight. Kapil reportedly resorted to alcoholism and was admitted to a rehab.

Comments
Some weeks ago, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had a bitter Twitter exchange over the new show.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Family Time With Kapil Sharma failed to impress the audience and also features Navjot Singh Sindhu, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda.
 

