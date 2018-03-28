Kapil Sharma Cancels Shoot With Rani Mukerji: Reports

Highlights
- "Kapil informed that he won't be able to make it," a source said
- "Kapil should be a little careful," a team member said
- Family Time With Kapil Sharma is Kapil's comeback show
Of his shoot with Tiger and Disha, Kapil, via a tweet, clarified that the actors 'were never supposed to shoot for an episode with him.' "Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our second episode, so shoot cancel hone ka sawaal hi paida nahi hota. Kuch toh authenticity rakha karo yaar. Twitter kya ab explanation dene ke liye hi reh gya hai? Best wishes to my brother Tiger Shroff for Baaghi 2. See you soon bro... Lots of love," tweeted Kapil Sharma.
Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our 2nd episode, so shoot cancel hone ka sawaal hi paida nahi hota.kuch to authenticity rakha karo yaar.Twitter kya ab explanation dene ke liye hi reh gya hai?Best wishes to my brother @iTIGERSHROFF for #baaghi2 see u soon bro.. lots of love— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 24, 2018
Kapil Sharma has a reputation for having cancelled shoots for his previous show The Kapil Sharma Show. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn had to leave the sets due to Kapil's absence. However, Ajay Devgn was the first guest of Family Time With Kapil Sharma.
Family Time With Kapil Sharma is the comedian's comeback show, he was previously hosting The Kapil Sharma Show, which went off air some months ago. The embattled show's viewership dipped enormously after Kapil Sharma's former co-star Sunil Grover quit the show after a mid-air fight. Kapil reportedly resorted to alcoholism and was admitted to a rehab.
Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don't spread rumors that I didn't call u.— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
I know the people who r working behind u .. trust me .. u will get nothing .. take care— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
Yes I love him.. but sometimes it hurts u a lot ..when u do a lot of hard work for somebody n he just want fame on ur name .. abhi qyun bola ? Ek saal ke baad ?— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
Yes .. he is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
Don't want his support .. but at least he should not spread rumors.. m tired of all this.— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
@KapilSharmaK9pic.twitter.com/nUUK1L0TfZ— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 18, 2018
The thing is u r smarter then me. u know when n how to play .. n I am a dumb emotional.— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2018
Family Time With Kapil Sharma failed to impress the audience and also features Navjot Singh Sindhu, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda.