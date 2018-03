Kapil Sharma Cancels Shoot With Rani Mukerji: Reports

Highlights "Kapil informed that he won't be able to make it," a source said "Kapil should be a little careful," a team member said Family Time With Kapil Sharma is Kapil's comeback show

Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our 2nd episode, so shoot cancel hone ka sawaal hi paida nahi hota.kuch to authenticity rakha karo yaar.Twitter kya ab explanation dene ke liye hi reh gya hai?Best wishes to my brother @iTIGERSHROFF for #baaghi2 see u soon bro.. lots of love — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 24, 2018

Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don't spread rumors that I didn't call u. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

I know the people who r working behind u .. trust me .. u will get nothing .. take care — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Yes I love him.. but sometimes it hurts u a lot ..when u do a lot of hard work for somebody n he just want fame on ur name .. abhi qyun bola ? Ek saal ke baad ? — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Yes .. he is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Don't want his support .. but at least he should not spread rumors.. m tired of all this. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

The thing is u r smarter then me. u know when n how to play .. n I am a dumb emotional. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2018

Kapil Sharma has reportedly cancelled shoot with Rani Mukerji, who was supposed to promote her new filmon Family Time With Kapil Sharma, the comedian's new show. The first episode ofaired on Sunday. "The team was to shoot the episode yesterday evening but Kapil informed in the morning that he won't be able to make it, and so the shoot was cancelled," a source told Indian Express . Just last week, it was reported that Kapil's shoot with Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani was also cancelled . The cancelled shoot with Rani has apparently left the entire team 'worried.' "There is a lot of expectation riding on Kapil. This being his second innings, he should be a little careful. People are ready to rip him apart. We hope he pulls up his socks and gets back to serious business to give the quality that is expected from him," the source told Indian Express Of his shoot with Tiger and Disha, Kapil, via a tweet, clarified that the actors 'were never supposed to shoot for an episode with him.' "Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our second episode, so shoot cancelauthenticity. Twitter? Best wishes to my brother Tiger Shroff for. See you soon bro... Lots of love," tweeted Kapil Sharma.Kapil Sharma has a reputation for having cancelled shoots for his previous show. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn had to leave the sets due to Kapil's absence. However, Ajay Devgn was the first guest ofis the comedian's comeback show, he was previously hosting, which went off air some months ago. The embattled show's viewership dipped enormously after Kapil Sharma's former co-star Sunil Grover quit the show after a mid-air fight. Kapil reportedly resorted to alcoholism and was admitted to a rehab. Some weeks ago, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had a bitter Twitter exchange over the new show.failed to impress the audience and also features Navjot Singh Sindhu, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda.