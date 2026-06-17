Bianca Censori Stuns In Gold Leotard And Black Boots During Night Out With Kanye West

- Bianca Censori once again turned heads with her latest fashion choice while accompanying husband Kanye West in Switzerland.
- The model stepped out in a sparkly gold leotard with an extremely low-cut neckline on Tuesday night.
- The couple was photographed exiting their hotel when they were heading for a night ou
Bianca Censori once again turned heads with her latest fashion choice while accompanying husband Kanye West in Switzerland. The Australian architect-model stepped out in a sparkly gold leotard with an extremely low-cut neckline on Tuesday night. The couple was photographed exiting their hotel when they were heading for a night out.
West shared pictures from the outing on his Instagram stories. The images featured Censori wearing a shimmering gold leotard with a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination. The outfit's straps were extremely thin, creating a risk of exposure while she walked hand-in-hand with her husband.
She completed the look with knee-high black leather boots with high heels. Her auburn hair was styled in voluminous curls, paired with black eyeliner and a nude lip.
Kanye West, on the other hand, opted for a black leather jacket and matching pants over a plain black T-shirt. As per a report in the Daily Mail, the pair was heading to the exclusive Art Basel preview at Messe Basel. The main exhibition runs from June 18 to June 21.
Bianca Censori has worn her fair share of skimpy outfits ever since she married West in 2022. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the model spoke about her revealing clothes and dismissed claims that her husband dictates her wardrobe choices.
"I wouldn't be doing something I didn't want to do,' she said, before adding that she often checks with West for his opinion when putting together an outfit.
"Me and my husband would work on my outfits together. So it was like a collaboration, it was never 'I was being told to do something.' If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn't he give you a dress or something?" Censori stated.
Kanye West was previously married to reality star and Skims founder Kim Kardashian. The former couple share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.