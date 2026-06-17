Bianca Censori Stuns In Gold Leotard And Black Boots During Night Out With Kanye West

Kanye West, on the other hand, opted for a black leather jacket and matching pants over a plain black T-shirt. As per a report in the Daily Mail, the pair was heading to the exclusive Art Basel preview at Messe Basel. The main exhibition runs from June 18 to June 21.

Bianca Censori has worn her fair share of skimpy outfits ever since she married West in 2022. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the model spoke about her revealing clothes and dismissed claims that her husband dictates her wardrobe choices.

"I wouldn't be doing something I didn't want to do,' she said, before adding that she often checks with West for his opinion when putting together an outfit.

"Me and my husband would work on my outfits together. So it was like a collaboration, it was never 'I was being told to do something.' If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn't he give you a dress or something?" Censori stated.

Kanye West was previously married to reality star and Skims founder Kim Kardashian. The former couple share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.