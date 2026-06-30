Kanye West Close To Settling Sexual Assault Lawsuit With Former Assistant: Report

Kanye West and his ex personal assistant Lauren Pisciotta are close to reaching an agreement to settle a lawsuit, which included sexual harassment allegations against the rapper.



New legal documents obtained by TMZ show that counsel for both sides met on June 4 for mediation and agreed in principle to settle the matter. The court gave the parties a chance to finalise the deal by striking the next hearing date off the calendar.



Pisciotta sued Kanye West, also known as Ye, in June 2024 for wrongful termination and sexual harassment. In a new amended complaint filed by the former assistant last year, Kanye West was accused of sexual battery and sex trafficking.



As per TMZ, Pisciotta claimed that West fired her after sending her sexual texts and videos. One text allegedly read, "See my problem is I be wanting to f*** but then after I f*** I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f***ed while I'm f***ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me."



Pisciotta, who started working for the Heartless crooner in 2021, alleged that the rapper masturbated and touched her vagina while they were staying at a hotel, before falling asleep mid-sentence.



She also accused him of drugging her at a studio session co-hosted by disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy' Combs. Combs is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.



In her amended complaint, Pisciotta accused Kanye West of coercing her to comply with his sexual demands by making false promises about advancing her career. She also claimed that West “orally raped her without her consent”, as per Variety.



The full list of charges included hostile work environment — sexual harassment, sexual battery, sex trafficking, assault, battery, and gender discrimination, among others. The lawsuit also had charges of stalking, failure to prevent harassment, discrimination and retaliation, false imprisonment, promissory estoppel as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress.



West had denied all claims. Last year, Pisciotta's lawyer told the BBC that she had deleted most of her internet presence and was "just sort of sitting around and hiding - letting this lawsuit play out".



Apart from Pisciotta, former model Jennifer An told the BBC this month that Kanye West had sexually assaulted her and roughed her up in 2010. The ex America's Next Top Model contestant claimed that the incident happened when she was auditioning for a role in West's music video with La Rou.