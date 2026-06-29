Inside Kanye West And Bianca Censori’s $400K Versailles Celebration

Kanye West is once again making headlines for an extravagant celebration after spending nearly $400,000 on a lavish masquerade party in France. The event was reportedly held at the iconic Chateau de Versailles, where the rapper and his partner, Bianca Censori, celebrated with a small group of close friends before continuing the night at the luxury Airelles hotel.

As expected, the couple arrived in eye-catching outfits that quickly became the focus of attention. Kanye wore his signature all black look, complete with a full face mask, while Bianca chose a cream coloured outfit with a large feathered headpiece that covered her face. Guests also followed the party's strict dress code.

According to Page Six reports, Kanye West, who celebrated his 49th birthday on June 8, and his wife Bianca Censori hosted more than 20 close friends for a special celebration at the Chateau de Versailles in France.

Earlier this month, on Kanye West's birthday, Bianca Censori shared a sweet birthday message for her husband on social media, along with several affectionate photos of the couple. On Instagram stories, she wrote, “Happy birthday, Kanye. I love you more than my life.”

More recently, the two were also seen together at a well known French restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands, where they looked happy and comfortable with each other.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori held a private wedding ceremony in December 2022, shortly after Kanye finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian. During his nearly seven year marriage with Kardashian, the former couple welcomed four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.