Inside Kanye West And Bianca Censori’s $400K Versailles Celebration

- Kanye West and Bianca Censori arrived in eye-catching outfits that quickly became the focus of attention.
- Kanye wore his signature all black look, complete with a full face mask, while Bianca chose a cream coloured outfit with a large feathered headpiece that covered her face.
- Kanye West and Bianca Censori hosted more than 20 close friends for a special celebration at the Chateau de Versailles in Franc
Kanye West is once again making headlines for an extravagant celebration after spending nearly $400,000 on a lavish masquerade party in France. The event was reportedly held at the iconic Chateau de Versailles, where the rapper and his partner, Bianca Censori, celebrated with a small group of close friends before continuing the night at the luxury Airelles hotel.
As expected, the couple arrived in eye-catching outfits that quickly became the focus of attention. Kanye wore his signature all black look, complete with a full face mask, while Bianca chose a cream coloured outfit with a large feathered headpiece that covered her face. Guests also followed the party's strict dress code.
According to Page Six reports, Kanye West, who celebrated his 49th birthday on June 8, and his wife Bianca Censori hosted more than 20 close friends for a special celebration at the Chateau de Versailles in France.
Kanye West and Bianca Censori ate down these look at the annual “Le Grand Bal Masqué” at the Palace of Versailles in France pic.twitter.com/1vyw5nNhqz— hionfashion (@hionfashion) June 28, 2026
Kanye West spent almost $400,000 on a birthday party in the French Versailles— Based & Viral (@ViralBased) June 29, 2026
According to TMZ, the rapper and Bianca Censori threw a private party for about 20 close friends, occupying part of the legendary palace.
Censori arrived in a revealing look with feathers, while… pic.twitter.com/LAjdEEq0Qh
Earlier this month, on Kanye West's birthday, Bianca Censori shared a sweet birthday message for her husband on social media, along with several affectionate photos of the couple. On Instagram stories, she wrote, “Happy birthday, Kanye. I love you more than my life.”
"I love you more than life"... Bianca Censori tells her husband Kanye West as she celebrates his birthday today... pic.twitter.com/c6gHHB2yVS— Simply Amaka (@StelxyG) June 8, 2026
More recently, the two were also seen together at a well known French restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands, where they looked happy and comfortable with each other.
Kanye West and Bianca Censori held a private wedding ceremony in December 2022, shortly after Kanye finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian. During his nearly seven year marriage with Kardashian, the former couple welcomed four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.