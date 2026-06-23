Kanye West Faces Fresh Backlash As Mayor Demands Cancellation Of Concert

Kanye West's upcoming concert in San Antonio is facing opposition after Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones demanded the cancellation. The rapper is scheduled to perform at the city owned Alamodome on July 4, but the mayor believes the show should not go ahead because of West's past antisemitic remarks.

Jones argued that San Antonio, which is known for its strong military presence, should not host an artist with a history of controversial statements at a taxpayer funded facility, especially on July 4, which marks the United States' 250th anniversary.

On X, Gina Ortiz Jones wrote, “I support canceling the Kanye West concert. Military City USA should not host someone with a record of hate speech and antisemitic comments in a city-funded facility like our Alamodome, not ever and certainly not on July 4th, our Nation's 250th birthday. Standing up to antisemitism is exactly what it takes to achieve a more perfect Union.”

Even though Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones has called for the concert to be canceled, the event is still scheduled to go ahead.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, city spokesman Brian Chasnoff did not clearly say whether Kanye West's concert will move forward or be canceled. He added that the event is expected to attract a crowd of more than 60,000 people.

By Monday, around 50,000 tickets were already sold, including over 14,000 purchases from people living in Bexar County. The concert is also getting strong interest from fans outside Texas.

Chasnoff also explained that while Alamodome staff may schedule and organise events, the City Council has the authority to instruct the City Manager to cancel an event if it chooses to do so.

Tickets remain on sale through Ticketmaster and Kanye West's official website.