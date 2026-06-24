Bianca Censori Stuns In Barely-There Blue Bikini And Kitten-Printed Thong At Stylist’s Birthday Celebration 

Bianca Censori is known for turning heads with her bold fashion choices. The Australian architect has done it yet again, as she was spotted in a tiny bikini and thongs, featuring an unmissable kitten print on them.

Censori slipped into this risqué outfit to celebrate frequent collaborator, photographer, and stylist Gadir Rajab's birthday. Taking to Instagram Rajab shared multiple photos of Bianca during the party. She was seen wearing a tiny powder blue bikini top with white lining and paired with a white kitten thong that nearly caused a wardrobe malfunction.

She completed her look with nothing but a pair of white-heeled mules. Rajab is Censori's stylist and the vision behind her bold bodysuits, micro-minis and more, which makes her chosen birthday party look all the more fitting.

Bianca Censori Spotted in Risqué Bikini

In one photo shared on Rajab's Instagram story, Censori was seen holding a vintage-style white cake adorned with cherries on top as if she were presenting it to the birthday boy. In another photo, she was seen posing in front of the kitchen counter, holding a cherry that touched the tip of her tongue.

Rajab also shared a video where Censori posed with husband Kanye West while being surrounded by other friends who were in attendance at the party. The video instantly took fans back in the days when the classic “Mannequin Challenge” was trending.

Similarly to that challenge, Censori and West posed in front of the camera without moving as if they were real mannequins. The video featured West feeding Censori a cherry as she lifted one leg up to his hips.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West's Relationship

Censori and West have been in a highly publicised relationship since they secretly tied the knot in 2022, shortly after West's divorce from Kim Kardashian. The couple often dominate headlines for their head-turning fashion choices and public displays of affection. As per Page Six reports, Censori and West have been spending the last few days in Basel, where she has been spotted stepping out for date nights with West in multiple metallic bodysuits, attracting massive attention from fans.