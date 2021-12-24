Veteran Kannada Filmmaker K V Raju Dies At 67

A throwback of K V Raju. (courtesy DirectorsIFTDA)

Noted Kannada film director K V Raju died after prolonged illness at his residence in Bengaluru on Friday, people closely associated with him said. "K V Raju breathed his last at his Rajaji Nagar residence this morning. He was 67," Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce D R Jairaj told PTI.

He was suffering from age related ailments and died of heart attack, Jairaj added.

He leaves behind his son and daughter, other sources in the film industry said.

Jairaj was a director par excellence under whose tutelage many people made a name in the film industry, Jairaj said.

He made his debut in 1982 with the Kannada movie Badada Hoovu as an assistant director to his brother K V Jayaram. However, he made a mark as a scriptwriter and director with the movie Olave Baduku in 1984.

The ace director gave many hit movies such as Sangrama, Bandha Mukta and Yuddhakanda.

Jairaj made his entry in the Hindi film industry by directing the movie Indrajeet starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada in 1991.

