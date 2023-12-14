Ahead Of Dunki Release, Kanika Dhillon's Shout-Out To 'Partner-In-Crime' Taapsee Pannu

Kanika shared this image. (courtesy: KanikaDhillon)

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu will be sharing screen space with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in one of the year's much-awaited releases, Dunki. The Raj Kumar Hirani directorial has been co-written by the filmmaker along with Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. Now Kanika, who is also a producer, has shared a gratitude post for 2023 and needless to say Dunki features on the list. Along with the film, Kanika has also expressed her joy at being able to work with her “constant partner in crime- Taapsee Pannu” once again on Dunki. Kanika has attached the long note to a bunch of images in which she is seen with her many collaborators including actresses Kajol and Kriti Sanon. The last three slides of the album, however, are reserved for Taapsee Pannu. The pictures and videos reflect the warm camaraderie between the two artists.

Sharing the photos and videos, Kanika Dhillon wrote, “Gratitude post: 2023. Thank u for so many milestones at work! #dunki #phiraayihaseendilruba and #dopatti. So happy and grateful- posting my favourites!”

Listing her highs for the year, Kanika wrote, “1) Turned producer with Kathha Pictures and my first film with Netflix as writer/producer! - Do Patti. And got my first dream cast - Kajol ma'am as one of our leading ladies. It's difficult not to fall in love with her on-screen and off-screen!

2) My leading lady and co-producer Kriti Sanon! We at Kathha Pictures are so delighted to have ur immense talent and commitment!

3) Release of this beautiful film - Dunki. Where I got to work with ppl I have admired and started out with - Shah Rukh Khan, and of course the inimitable- Raj Kumar Hirani and my constant partner in crime - Taapsee Pannu. This one is super special!

4) Wrapped our labour of love Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba. Of course, as writer and Co-producer - I can't help but gush over my haseen dilruba a little bit more!” For context, the 2021 film Haseen Dillruba – the first part of Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba – was written by Kanika Dhillon and featured Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

Replying to the post, Taapsee Pannu wrote, “Yaar partner in crime se mil bhi lo thoda in 2023.” To this, Kanika Dhillon said, “Hahaha, done,” with laughter and heart emojis.

Director Tahira Kashyap dropped heart and clap emojis.

Read Kanika Dhillon's complete note here:

Sharing the trailer of Dunki a few days ago, Kanika Dhillon wrote, “Dunki holds a special place in my heart, transcending cinema and storytelling—it's a deeply personal journey. Miss you, Papa. Hoping you're watching from above, smiling.”

A few weeks ago, Kanika Dhillon shared another fun montage video with Taapsee Pannu, capturing their friendship over the years. Sharing stills from projects such as Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dillruba, and Rashmi Rocket, among others, Taapsee Pannu wrote: “Throwback to the past, tap into the present.” To this, Taapsee replied, “Some pieces just effortlessly fit in together.”

In addition to SRK and Taapsee Pannu, Dunki also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar in important roles.