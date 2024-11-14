<i>Kanguva</i>: Suriya Wants Everybody Associated With The Film To Be "Happy And Proud"

Kanguva, the much-anticipated film led by Suriya, has arrived in the theatres today. Directed by Siva, the action fantasy also features Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in important roles. Ahead of its release, Suriya and the movie's producer KE Gnanavel Raja attended a press conference where they spoke about the shooting journey, highlighting the dedication and commitment of the cast and crew members associated with the project. Suriya said, “I think a calm before this storm, trying to be as calm as possible and giving all positivity, just manifesting in. I just want everybody associated with this film to be really, really happy and proud. It's just that in Tamil Nadu, we make another person happy. That's what true happiness is. I'm really hoping that happens with the film.”

Elaborating on the hard work that went into the making of Kanguva, Suriya added that the entire team had poured their heart and soul into the movie. He said, “For this film also, we have given a lot of love and hope the 14th will be a celebration for all of us.”

KE Gnanavel Raja revealed that he and Siva spent several sleepless nights during the filming procedure, indicating that the making of Kanguva took a mental toll on him and the director. The producer said, “Director Siva sir didn't sleep for the last 90 days, and I didn't sleep for the last 30 days. So I think after seeing the result and seeing the audience's excitement, I think we should take a good rest.”

Kanguva is estimated to be made on a budget of over ₹350 crore and is one of the most expensive films, aiming to cross the grandeur of Singham and Pushpa.

Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and KS Ravikumar are also part of Kanguva.