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Kangana Ranaut's Queen Co-Star Navnindra Behl Dies At 76, Son Kanu Behl Pays Tribute

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and several others from the film industry paid tribute to Navnindra Behl

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Kangana Ranaut's <i>Queen</i> Co-Star Navnindra Behl Dies At 76, Son Kanu Behl Pays Tribute
Navnindra Behl dies.
  • Veteran actor Navnindra Behl has died at the age of 76
  • The news of her death was confirmed by her son, filmmaker Kanu Behl
  • Navnindra Behl was married to veteran actor and director Lalit Behl, who died in 2021
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Veteran actor Navnindra Behl, best known for her roles in Ishqbaaaz and Queen, has died at the age of 76. 

The news of her death was confirmed by her son, filmmaker Kanu Behl, in an emotional social media post.

Sharing a photograph of his mother, Kanu wrote a heartfelt tribute remembering her influence in his life.

"My Titan. My faith. Love. Guide. Mentor. My heart. Go well, mumma. Until you birth me again. My eyes shall always seek that irrepressible smile, that warm chuckle, that bear hug, those burning curious eyes. Forever alight. Thank you for lighting my soul," Kanu wrote.

Soon after the post was shared, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and several others from the film industry expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the late actor.

Navnindra Behl was married to veteran actor and director Lalit Behl, who died in 2021 due to COVID-19-related complications in Delhi.

About Navnindra Behl 

Navnindra Behl reportedly began performing on stage at the age of just three.

She appeared in several notable films, including Maachis, directed by Gulzar, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! by Dibakar Banerjee and Queen starring Kangana Ranaut. She also featured in international projects such as The Pride and The Guru.

Television viewers remember her for playing the grandmother of Nakuul Mehta's character in Dil Boley Oberoi and Ishqbaaaz. She also worked in TV shows such as Viji and Sadaa-E-Vaadi.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur Star Rajesh Tailang's Mother Dies, Actor Shares Emotional Post

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