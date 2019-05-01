'Kangana Ranaut Is Like A Child,' Says Mahesh Bhatt After Rangoli Chandel Claims He 'Threw Chappal' At Actress

Kangana Ranaut has worked in several films produced by Mahesh Bhatt. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Days after Rangoli Chandel alleged that Mahesh Bhatt "threw a chappal at Kangana Ranaut" at the screening of 2007 film Woh Lamhe after she refused to sign one of his films, the Sadak director told news agency IANS that he won't comment on Rangoli's allegations and that Kangana is like a daughter to him. "She (Kangana) is a bachchi. She started her journey with us. Just because her relative (Rangoli is also Kangana's spokesperson and manager) is attacking me, I won't comment," said Mahesh Bhatt. Kangana debuted in Bollywood with 2006 film Gangster, which was directed by Anurag Basu and co-produced by Mahesh Bhatt with his brother Mukesh.

Mahesh Bhatt added: "Our upbringing and culture teach us that we should not raise a finger on our children. So saying anything against our children won't be possible. My upbringing stops me to do so... Till I die, I will never ever say anything against our child because it is against my upbringing, it is against my nature."

Kangana Ranaut initiated a verbal attack on Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Alia Bhatt, also an actress, saying that she was 'embarrassed' that Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy was considered her competition after featuring a poll for Best Actress of 2019 (so far). When Alia Bhatt was asked about Kangana's comment she simple said she'd "rather focus on her work." Later, when Rangoli launched scathing attacks on Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt, tagging them as "non-Indians" for their British citizenship, the Raazi actress told PTI: "Everybody has the right to say what they want to. I will be quiet, that's my stand."

However, this time, Soni Razdan posted a tweet (which she later deleted), which read: "Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break...She goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder. Apart from character of course. Agenda. What's hers?"

Rangoli Chandel retaliated with these tweets:

Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house....(contd) @Soni_Razdanhttps://t.co/SD22ztrQ29 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

(Contd).... please note that he doesn't own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called 'Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office..... (contd) @Soni_Razdan — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

.... but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn't allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night .... and she was just 19years old . @Soni_Razdan — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

Mahesh Bhatt is all set to return to the director's chair after almost two decades for Sadak 2, which features his daughters Alia and Pooja Bhatt along with actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)

