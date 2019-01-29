Kangana Ranaut Elevated Manikarnika As Director, Says Film's Writer Prasoon Joshi After Krish's Viral Interview

Kangana Ranaut in and as Manikarnika. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Prasoon Joshi is credited with writing the film's dialogues and lyrics It's been a tough journey: Prasoon Joshi Krish co-directed the film with Kangana Ranaut

After Krish cried foul over Kangana Ranaut taking credits as the primary director of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Prasoon Joshi (the film's writer) defended her saying that she has "elevated the film to another level through her direction" and that no controversy should take that away from her. On Twitter, Prasoon Joshi wrote: "Kangana Ranaut hasn't only given an outstanding performance she's also elevated the film to another level through her direction and commitment. Let not any controversy take that away from her. It's been a tough journey and I am all for celebrating everyone's contribution. Here's to team Manikarnika." Prasoon Joshi, who heads the Central Board of Film Certification, is also credited with writing the lyrics of the songs in Manikarnika.

Kangana hasn't only given an outstanding performance she's also elevated thefilm toanother level thru her Direction n commitment.Let not any controversy take that away from her. It's been a tough journey n am all fr celebrating everyone's contribution. Here's 2team #Manikarnika — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) January 28, 2019

After Manikarnika opened in cinemas on Friday, Krish alleged in several interviews that most of his work has been retained in the final version. "I saw the film. I'd say more than 70 per cent is mine. I remained quiet until the release. I had to remain quiet for the sake of the film and for the entire team which worked so hard on the film. Many people advised me to talk after the film was taken away from me," he told news agency IANS.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Monday tweeted that contrary to Krish's allegations, Kangana shot 70 per cent of the film with a team, which doesn't even know about Krish's contribution. She added: "If Krish can prove otherwise she (Kangana Ranaut) will apologise and take her name back."

Here's what Rangoli Chandel tweeted:

I have spoken to Kangana and on her behalf I am officially declaring Kangana shot 70 percent of the film ( drama and action) with her primary DOP Kiran Deohans ,2nd DOP Sachin K Krishn and took 100 % final calls on edit with Rameshwar who Krish never met in his life ..@DirKrish — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 28, 2019

...and even current post team doesn't know Krish..... they have been brought on board by Kangna ....she single handedly delivered first copy her producer was unwell ....if Krish can prove otherwise she will apologises and take her name back ... @DirKrish — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 28, 2019

When Manikarnika was still in work-in-progress stage, Krish has left the project to begin filming the NTR biopic. At that time, it was reported that Kangana Ranaut will complete patch work and redo a few scenes.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is a biopic on Rani Laxmi Bai, who is counted among the first Indian freedom fighters. She led Jhansi's army in the Indian Mutiny of 1857 against the East India Company.

The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni and Zeeshan Ayyub. Manikarnika is currently winning the box office game with close to Rs 50 crore in its pocket in four days.

