Kamal Haasan Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Didn't Charge Any Money For His Directorial Hey Ram

At the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Indian 2, Kamal Haasan revealed that his "friend" Shah Rukh Khan didn't charge any money for his directorial Hey Ram (2000). Praising Shah Rukh Khan's magnanimity, Kamal Haasan said, "Let me talk on behalf of Mr SRK because I am sure that he'll allow me to do that. When we worked together, we were all just people. I don't see a superstar; he doesn't see a super director. We are friends. As a matter of fact, Shah Rukh Saab made that film (Hey Ram) for free. What more do you need?"

Kamal Haasan continued, "That's not something a superstar would do. That takes a true fan of cinema, a connoisseur of art and a good actor. I'm incredibly grateful to him." Reflecting upon the title "superstar", he said, "We don't see ourselves that way. You, the audience, give us these titles, and we shyly accept them."

For the unversed, Hey Ram, which released in 2000, incorporated several controversial events from the Indian history (such as the destruction of the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, the Partition of India and Mahatma Gandhi's assassination) in the story line. Shah Rukh played the role of Amjad Ali Khan, a friend of Saket Ram (Kamal Haasan), whose death alters a crucial decision and changes the course of Ram's life. Hey Ram was simultaneously made in Hindi and Tamil languages.

Sharing the trailer of Indian 2, film production Lyca Productions wrote, "SENAPATHY is back in style! The much-awaited #Indian2 🇮🇳 Trailer is OUT NOW, packed with breathtaking action and visuals that will keep you hooked." Take a look:

Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which also starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel.Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies Indian 2 will be released on July 12, 2024, worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.