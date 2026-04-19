Kalki Koechlin Recalls Battling Insomnia After Heartbreak: "I Just Could Not Sleep"

Actor Kalki Koechlin has opened up about a deeply personal phase in her life, revealing how a painful breakup once led to months of insomnia.

Speaking candidly about the experience, Kalki shared how emotional distress began affecting her physical health, making her realise just how closely the mind and body are connected.

When Heartbreak Led To Sleepless Nights

Recalling the difficult period, Kalki admitted on the All About Her podcast, "I did have a series of months of insomnia from heartbreak, and it really made me realise how psychological it all is."

"I just could not sleep, I would wake up at 2 or 3 in the morning and end up playing the guitar or doing something to occupy myself, because there was no way of going back to sleep," she added.

The actor did not name the partner involved, but acknowledged that the emotional toll of the breakup had a profound impact on her daily life.

Impact On Work

The prolonged lack of sleep eventually began to affect Kalki's professional life as well.

"On the days I had to work, I remember feeling like I didn't know if I was in a dream state or awake. I was really confused, wondering, 'Is this really happening, or am I still asleep?' It went on like that for about four months," she shared.

While Kalki did not specify which relationship she was referring to, her most well-known past relationship has been with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

The two met while working on Dev.D and later married in 2011 before separating in 2013 and finalising their divorce two years later.

Kalki has previously spoken about how her childhood experiences, including her parents' difficult separation, shaped her views on relationships. Over time, however, she and Anurag have found a way to move forward amicably. She has said that distance helped them heal, and today they are on good terms, occasionally catching up.

ALSO READ: Kalki Koechlin On Her Divorce From Anurag Kashyap: "Was Hurtful To See The Other Person With Somebody Else"