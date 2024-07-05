Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 8: Prabhas' Film Is At Rs 414 Crore And Counting

A still from Kalki 2898 AD. (courtesy: kalki2898ad)

Kalki 2898 AD is not just breaking but shattering box office records. On day 8, Nag Ashwin's magnum opus amassed Rs 22.30 crore (across all languages) as per a Sacnilk report. With this, the mythological sci-fi film has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark. The movie's total collection now stands at Rs 414.75 crore. Released on June 27, Kalki 2898 AD features Kamal Haasan as Supreme, Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwathama, Deepika Padukone as Sumati, Prabhas as Bhairava, and Disha Patani as Roxie. The movie, backed by Ashwini Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies, has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

A post shared on the official Instagram page of Kalki 2898 AD reveals that the film has also broken box office records in North America. They shared a poster featuring Prabhas' character. The text on top of the poster reads, “Epic Blockbuster Fastest $14 M+ Grosser in North America.” The side note reads, “The Supreme Lord of the box office…..Leaving no stone unturned with his Mightiest Record Breaking Rules.”'

On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a one-week box office collection of the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD. He wrote, “#Kalki2898AD is super-steady on Day 7 [Wed], displays strong legs at the #BO... Major centres are contributing a substantial portion of revenue. Collecting in double digits on weekdays speaks of its solid hold... It also indicates that the movie has found acceptance, which, in turn, is reflecting in its numbers.#Kalki2898AD is all set to hit DOUBLE CENTURY in Weekend 2.”

Mentioning the numbers, Taran Adarsh added, “[Week 1] Thu 22.50 cr, Fri 23.25 cr, Sat 26.25 cr, Sun 40.15 cr, Mon 16.50 cr, Tue 13 cr, Wed 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 153.15 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Boxoffice. NOTE: Data of HINDI version only.”

Collecting in double digits on weekdays speaks of its solid hold... It also indicates that the movie has found acceptance, which, in… pic.twitter.com/cNGVSAieej — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD features guest appearances by Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, and Dulquer Salmaan.