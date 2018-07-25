Kalank Shoot Postponed After Set Collapses In Mumbai

Team Kalank was to shoot the third schedule from July 31

Kalank went on floors in April (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. After the incident, Kalank shooting has been postponed
  2. Kalank stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan
  3. Kalank is expected to release on April 19

The shooting of Abhishek Varman-directed Kalank has been stalled after sets collapsed due to the incessant Mumbai rains, a mumbai mirrorAlia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur. "The team was to shoot a 20-day schedule starting July 31. Now, the shoot is postponed for at least two weeks as dates for all the cast members who have scenes together had to be reworked. The makers have decided to wait for the rains to let up before resuming shoot," a source told mumbai mirror. Though nothing has been revealed about the characters so far, we only know that the plot of the film is set in the 1940s.

The set was reportedly erected at Chitrakoot Grounds in Andheri where certain parts of the film had been shot before the incident took place. Amrita Mahal, who had designed the set of Kalank, will reportedly start rebuilding the portions shortly.

Kalank went on floors in April. Pictures of Sonakshi and Aditya from the sets had been shared on the official Instagram account of Dharma Productions. Producers of the film, Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala were also present on the sets. "What a way to start the first day of this incredible journey with having three legends under the same roof and giving their blessings! Kalank shoot begins today," read the caption.

In a Twitter post earlier, Taran Adarsh had revealed that Kalank was planned 15 years ago by Karan and his late father Yash Johar.

 

 

Kalank is slated to release on April 19 next year.

