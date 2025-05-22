<i>Kalam</i> First-Look Poster: Presenting Dhanush As APJ Abdul Kalam

Dhanush has been roped in to play the titular role on Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam‘s biopic. The movie was launched at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

On Wednesday, May 21, Dhanush shared Kalam's first look poster on Instagram, sparking frenzy among fans.

The poster captures the silhouettes of two figures. A missile soars skyward between them, leaving behind a cloud of smoke. Dhanush's side note read, “I feel truly blessed and deeply humbled to be portraying the life of such an inspirational and magnanimous leader — our very own Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, sir.”

APJ Abdul Kalam was the 11th President of India. Dubbed as the Missile Man of India, he rose from modest beginnings to a revered aerospace scientist. The national icon was also fondly called the People's President.

Kalam, directed by Om Raut, is backed by Abhishek Agarwal and Bhushan Kumar under the banners of Abhishek Agarwal Arts and T-Series. Saiwyn Quadras has penned the film's screenplay.

The makers, in a statement, revealed that Kalam will narrate APJ Abdul Kalam's journey and how his innovative mindset inspired many.

Speaking about the biography, Om Raut said, “In an era starved of true statesmen, Kalam stood above politics and pettiness. He was a man who was known for the power of education, excellence and indigenous innovation. To bring his story to the screen is an artistic challenge and a moral and cultural responsibility.”

The director added, “It's a story that's inspirational for global youth and especially the youth of the Global South. It's the most important experience of my life. His life is a lesson that is bound to connect with people no matter who they are and where they come from.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Agarwal expressed his joy in collaborating with Dhanush and the crew members. He said. “We are privileged to tell this story, and each of us is giving our best to bring to life the journey of our true Bharat Ratna Kalam ji. This is one of Indian cinema's most prestigious projects and will be a grand spectacle on a global scale.”

Kalam's release date is yet to be announced.