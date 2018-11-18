Kajol's Pic Proves She Was Her 'Own Highlight Palette' On A Starry Night'

Kajol shared this image. (Image courtesy: kajol)

Kajol certainly knows how to set the Internet ablaze and the reason we brought this up today is because her latest Instagram posts reminds us of just that. On Sunday night, Kajol shared a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram profile. Kajol not only scored full points from her fans for her outfit but also for her hilarious caption. Anyone who has been following the actress on social media would know that the actress often accompanied her posts with lit captions and her recent post was not any different. Kajol, who can be seen dressed in an embellished gold outfit in the picture, wrote: "I am my own highlight palette tonight." She added the hashtag, "#starrynights," "#lightson."

Take a look at Kajol's post here:

Kajol frequently lights up the Internet with her amazing posts, which are often accompanied by hilarious captions. A few days ago, the 44-year-old actress shared a picture of throwback picture of herself. Dressed in a red gown, Kajol could be seen posing on a taxi. She backed the caption with a caption that read: "Some days this is all you can do in the traffic."

This is what we are talking about:

How can we forget the epic throwback picture, in which the Helicopter Eela actress could be seen posing with a make-up brush in her hand and the expression on her face was simply priceless. "My reaction when ..... Somebody says muck instead of #!<%! . Throwback Thursday."

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela, in which she played the role of a controlling mother. She will also be seen in a special appearance in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.