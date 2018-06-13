Kajol Would Love To Play Superhero In Indian Film But She's Confused About Her Superpower Kajol thinks there's too much to choose from in terms of the superpowers of her character

Share EMAIL PRINT Kajol at an event for the The Incredibles 2 New Delhi: Highlights Kajol is dubbing in Hindi for Elastigirl in The Incredibles 2 Kajol also wants to explore her options in Hollywood She's currently making Eela The Incredibles 2, said: "I definitely think that it'll be too cool. I would love to play a superhero. But the thing is, I don't know what would be my superpower... There's just too much to choose from." Kajol also told PTI that she loves watching superhero films like her seven-year-old son Yug, because of whom she's

Watch me wrap my voice around Elastigirl...here we go! A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on May 29, 2018 at 10:32pm PDT

,br> The Incredibles released in 2004 and now, the second film in the series is releasing after over a decade. But that's not a problem for Kajol. "I am very familiar with the world of animated movies because I also like animated movies. Since I've had kids, I've watched more animated films than movies with real characters in them, barring mine. We both (Yug and I) are superhero fans, everybody is in my family. We both like all the superhero films which come out and we have to sit and watch all of them," she told PTI.



Kajol was last seen in Tamil film VIP 2 and she's currently making Eela. However, Kajol



The Incredibles 2, like the first part, is written and directed by Brad Bird.



(With inputs from PTI)



Kajol also wants to try her luck in Hollywood. "It has actually (crossed my mind). I did think about it. But I think it would require too much of my time and attention away from India and I just never thought it was worth that."