Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty And Others Wish Fans On Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand And Ugadi

Highlights Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand and Ugadi, mark the traditional New Year for Hind Amitabh Bachchan also sent out good wishes on the occasion Shilpa posted a picture of her performing the puja with husband

Gudi Padwa. Neet bol gadhva!

Wishing everyone a very happy Navratri as well. :) — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) March 18, 2018

On this very auspicious day, I wish everyone a year of fulfilment, abundance, love and happiness! Happy Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand and Ugadi! — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 18, 2018

T 2747 - Greetings and wishes for Cheti Chand .. shubhkamanayein aue sneh aabhaar .. !! pic.twitter.com/BD2Xoeutpj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 18, 2018

Happy New Year to everybody on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Navratri, Ugadi and Cheti Chand. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 18, 2018

Gudi Padwa being celebrated in the family at the home of my sister in law @tanviazmi#Baba Azmi and daughter Meghna.I love all festivals in India.Happy Gudi Padwa Happy Ugadi and Navratri mubarak pic.twitter.com/nbSWuwTwPy — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 18, 2018

Neem tree, replete with medicinal value, has special significance during the Gudi Padwa festival, which symbolises the beginning of the Maharashtrian new year. Happy Gudi Padwa to all you lovely people pic.twitter.com/JmdukzrD2L — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 18, 2018