Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty And Others Wish Fans On Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand And Ugadi

Kajol tweeted, "Neet bol gadhva!"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 18, 2018 19:50 IST
Shilpa Shetty pictured with husband Raj Kundra (Image courtesy - theshilpashetty)

Highlights

  1. Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand and Ugadi, mark the traditional New Year for Hind
  2. Amitabh Bachchan also sent out good wishes on the occasion
  3. Shilpa posted a picture of her performing the puja with husband
Several Bollywood celebrities including Kajol, Priyanka Chopra and Shilpa Shetty, wished their fans on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand and Ugadi, on their social media. The festivities mark the traditional New Year in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. Kajol wrote on Twitter, "Gudi Padwa. Neet bol gadhva! Wishing everyone a very Happy Navratri as well." Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of her with husband Raj Kundra performing puja on her Instagram and wrote: "Happy Gudi Padwa and Happy Navratri to my #instafam from my family." Across Maharashtra, the festival is celebrated with a gudi (doll), created with a bamboo stick, mango leaves, neem and adorned with a red garland. The gudi is then placed outside the house entrance or window.

Here's what Kajol posted on Twitter:
 

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Dubai, wished everyone 'a year of love and happiness.' "On this very auspicious day, I wish everyone a year of fulfilment, abundance, love and happiness! Happy Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand and Ugadi!," she wrote on Twitter. Priyanka has wrapped up the shooting of Quantico Season 3 in New York. The third season of American TV show Quantico will air on April 26.

Here's what Priyanka Chopra posted on Twitter:
 

Shilpa also posted a video of her binging on the festive delicacies:
 

 


Madhuri Dixit shared a video greeting to her fans on her Instagram and wrote, "Happy Gudi Padwa. May this new year bring you good fortune, happiness, and success."
 
 

Happy Gudi Padwa. May this new year bring you good fortune, happiness, and success.

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on



Amitabh Bachchan also sent out wishes on Twitter and wrote, "Greetings and wishes for Cheti Chand... shubhkamanayein aur sneh aabhaar...!!,"
 

Take a look at all the wishes pouring in on social media:
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand and Ugadi, folks!
 

