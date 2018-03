Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty And Others Wish Fans On Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand And Ugadi

Highlights Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand and Ugadi, mark the traditional New Year for Hind Amitabh Bachchan also sent out good wishes on the occasion Shilpa posted a picture of her performing the puja with husband

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kajol, Priyanka Chopra and Shilpa Shetty, wished their fans on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand and Ugadi, on their social media. The festivities mark the traditional New Year in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. Kajol wrote on Twitter, "Gudi Padwa.! Wishing everyone a very Happy Navratri as well." Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of her with husband Raj Kundra performingon her Instagram and wrote: "Happy Gudi Padwa and Happy Navratri to my #instafam from my family." Across Maharashtra, the festival is celebrated with a(doll), created with a bamboo stick, mango leaves, neem and adorned with a red garland. Theis then placed outside the house entrance or window.Here's what Kajol posted on Twitter: Priyanka Chopra , who is currently in Dubai, wished everyone 'a year of love and happiness.' "On this very auspicious day, I wish everyone a year of fulfilment, abundance, love and happiness! Happy Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand and Ugadi!," she wrote on Twitter. Priyanka has wrapped up the shooting ofSeason 3 in New York. The third season of American TV showwill air on April 26.Here's what Priyanka Chopra posted on Twitter:Shilpa also posted a video of her binging on the festive delicacies:Madhuri Dixit shared a video greeting to her fans on her Instagram and wrote, "Happy Gudi Padwa. May this new year bring you good fortune, happiness, and success."Amitabh Bachchan also sent out wishes on Twitter and wrote, "Greetings and wishes for Cheti Chand......!!," Take a look at all the wishes pouring in on social media:Happy Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand and Ugadi, folks!