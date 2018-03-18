Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty And Others Wish Fans On Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand And Ugadi

Highlights
Here's what Kajol posted on Twitter:
Gudi Padwa. Neet bol gadhva!— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) March 18, 2018
Wishing everyone a very happy Navratri as well. :)
Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Dubai, wished everyone 'a year of love and happiness.' "On this very auspicious day, I wish everyone a year of fulfilment, abundance, love and happiness! Happy Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand and Ugadi!," she wrote on Twitter. Priyanka has wrapped up the shooting of Quantico Season 3 in New York. The third season of American TV show Quantico will air on April 26.
Here's what Priyanka Chopra posted on Twitter:
On this very auspicious day, I wish everyone a year of fulfilment, abundance, love and happiness! Happy Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand and Ugadi!— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 18, 2018
Shilpa also posted a video of her binging on the festive delicacies:
Madhuri Dixit shared a video greeting to her fans on her Instagram and wrote, "Happy Gudi Padwa. May this new year bring you good fortune, happiness, and success."
Amitabh Bachchan also sent out wishes on Twitter and wrote, "Greetings and wishes for Cheti Chand... shubhkamanayein aur sneh aabhaar...!!,"
T 2747 - Greetings and wishes for Cheti Chand .. shubhkamanayein aue sneh aabhaar .. !! pic.twitter.com/BD2Xoeutpj— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 18, 2018
Happy New Year to everybody on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Navratri, Ugadi and Cheti Chand.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 18, 2018
Gudi Padwa being celebrated in the family at the home of my sister in law @tanviazmi#Baba Azmi and daughter Meghna.I love all festivals in India.Happy Gudi Padwa Happy Ugadi and Navratri mubarak pic.twitter.com/nbSWuwTwPy— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 18, 2018
Happy #ugadi#gudipadwa everyone pic.twitter.com/g2AH9OpBFO— Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) March 18, 2018
Neem tree, replete with medicinal value, has special significance during the Gudi Padwa festival, which symbolises the beginning of the Maharashtrian new year. Happy Gudi Padwa to all you lovely people pic.twitter.com/JmdukzrD2L— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 18, 2018
Happy Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand and Ugadi, folks!