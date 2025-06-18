Kajol On The Three Khans: "Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan Are Extremely Professional, But Salman Khan's Stardom Is Unmatched"

Kajol is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Maa. During the promotions, she was asked to state three distinct qualities of the three Khans - Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan, which make them unique.

Kajol, one of the few actresses from the '90s who has worked with all three Khans, stated that Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan's dedication to their craft is commendable, but Salman Khan is on another level when it comes to his unmatched stardom.

What's Happening

Kajol who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan in several projects, spoke about what makes them the superstars that they are.

She told Galatta India, "Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir are extremely professional. I think both of them deserve all the trophies when it comes to professionalism. They are very, very serious about their craft and their discipline."

She added, "Salman is Salman Khan. You can't argue with that. He's remained the same over the years, and that in itself is incredible. Even Aamir once said, 'Salman is a bigger star than me because no matter how his film performs, it still manages to cross Rs 100 crore. And his fans adore him like crazy.'"

Kajol was further prodded to comment on Akshay Kumar matching Salman Khan's box-office record. The Kesari Chapter 2 actor has delivered 18 films crossing the Rs 100 crore mark.

Reacting to the same, Kajol said, "Wow, that's amazing! But when we talk about sheer star power, I think even Akshay would agree, you just can't touch Salman's star power."

Kajol's Films With The Three Khans

Kajol has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in 7 films till now, such as Baazigar (1993), Karan Arjun (1995), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), My Name Is Khan (2010), and Dilwale (2015).

Her films with Aamir Khan are Ishq (1997) and Fanaa (2006).

With Salman Khan, the actress worked in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya (1998), and Karan Arjun (1995).

Kajol's Upcoming Film

Kajol is gearing up for the release of her mythological horror film titled Maa. The movie also has Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma in key roles. It has been produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande.

It is slated to hit the screens on June 27, 2025.

In A Nutshell

When asked about the different qualities of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan that made them such bonafide stars, Kajol shared her views based on her work experience. She mentioned how SRK and Aamir's discipline and dedication are top-notch, whereas Salman Khan's loyal fanbase is extraordinary.

