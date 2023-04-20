Kajal Aggarwal's Son Neil AKA 'Sunshine Boy' Turns One. See Cute Birthday Post

Image was shared by Kajal Aggarwal. (courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

Actor Kajal Aggarwal treated her social media family to the cutest picture of her son Neil on Thursday. In the picture, the little one, who turned one today, was seen dressed in an adorable yellow shirt and sitting inside a box, in a garden and smiling playfully at the camera. Celebrating her son's 1st birthday, Singham actress wrote, while sharing the picture ,"And just like that our sunshine boy is (the big) 1 !!!! Neil Kitchlu." Kajal's sweet post grabbed the attention of her media friends, who showered blessing and love on the little boy.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Omg what a cutieeeeeee," while Raashi Khanna wished Neil by commenting, "Awwwww happy birthday to this cute little munchkin." Joining the bandwagon was also actress Hansika Motwane, who wished the birthday boy by writing, "Happy birthday Neil, god bless."\

Take a look at the cute post here:

Last year on Christmas, Kajal Aggarwal shared happy pictures with husband Gautam and her son Neil. In the first post, Kajal can be seen hugging and kissing her husband. In the caption, the actress wrote, "All I want for Christmas..." Soon after she shared the post, Gautam dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Take a look:

In another post, Kajal is playing with her son Neil and captioned it as "Letting our hearts fly."

Take a peek:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam got married in 2020 after dating for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a son Neil on April 19 of 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Hey Sinamika. Next, she will be seen in Indian 2, co-starring Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, Gulshan Grover and others. She also has Ghostly and Uma in her kitty.