All You Need To Know About K-Pop Boyband ONEUS Performing In New Delhi

K-pop fans, we have some exciting news. Boyband ONEUS featuring Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong and Xion is coming to New Delhi this December. They will be performing live as a part of the 2024 Seoul My Soul in India event. Are you thrilled? Because we definitely are. The musical extravaganza is organised by the Seoul Tourism Organization and the Seoul Metropolitan Government. ONEUS is set to light up the stage in the National Capital at the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) on December 5 from 4 pm to 8 pm. K-pop lovers, bookmark the date and time right away.

Apart from ONEUS' much-awaited performance, the Seoul My Soul in India event promises umpteen cultural experiences such as the Seoul Brand Show. It will present Seoul's vibrant culture and visitors can indulge in a variety of interactive zones. Some of them include the Beauty Zone where people can explore the latest Korean beauty trends. Another special feature of the event will be the SEOULDAL Zone, comprising a moon-shaped balloon photo experience. There will also be the Hangang River Zone — a recreation of some iconic riverside hotspots in Seoul. That's not all. The event will consist of round-trip tickets to Seoul and hotel vouchers for lucky customers and exciting giveaways. The winners will be decided through a lucky draw. But there will be something for everyone as participants will be given welcome gifts like stickers and cheering sticks.

While entry to the event is free, 1,000 tickets are available via BookMyShow on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration has already opened on November 18.

Back in June, all of the five ONEUS members opened their individual Instagram accounts. While the quintet already had a group account, they did not manage individual Instagram accounts until recently. All of them dropped similar pictures for their first social media entries. It was a group photo featuring Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong and Xion.

ONEUS, the K-pop boyband was formed under RBW Entertainment. They made their debut in 2019 with the mini-album LIGHT US. Since then, the group of five has been winning hearts with their musical renditions and electrifying performances.