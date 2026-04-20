PM Modi Announces India-Korea Friendship Festival From Today: 'Today K-Pop, K-Dramas Are Very Popular In India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the deep-rooted relationship between South Korea and India by acknowledging the growing emergence of Korean dramas in India.

Welcoming South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on his maiden state visit to India today, PM Modi in a joint press statetment after bilateral talks, announced that in collaboration with President Lee, they will launch the India-Korea Friendship Festival from April 20 to April 28 to celebrate their "shared heritage" which dates back to the legendary story of Princess Suriratna and King Kim Suro to today's vibrant cultural exchange.

Prime Minister said, "India and Korea share a relationship that goes back thousands of years. The story of Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya and King Kim Suro of Korea is part of our shared heritage. Today, K-pop and K-dramas are very popular in India. President Lee is also a fan of Indian cinema. We will launch the India-Korea Friendship Festival from (April) 20th to the 28th."

According to the 13th-century Korean chronicle Samguk Yusa, Princess Suriratna, also known as Queen Heo Hwang-ok, was a legendary figure from Ayodhya in India. As per the scriptures, she travelled by boat to Korea to marry King Suro of the ancient Gaya Kingdom, becoming its first queen.

Korean cinema enjoys huge popularity in India and among the highly re-watched and popular Korean Dramas include Vincenzo, Crash Landing On You, Bloodhounds.

Apart from the dramas and movies, the Korean boy band BTS also enjoy a wide fandom in India. They have recently made a return in the music industry after completing their compulsory military service in Korea. Their latest album is titled Aririang.

Both india and South Korea have also agreed to establish a "Mumbai Korea Centre," which will serve as a K-pop performance venue and a hub for Korean culture, envisioned as a space blending K-pop and Bollywood.

Meanwhile, following delegation-level talks in the national capital today, Prime Minister Modi and Lee Jae-myung witnessed the exchange of several MoUs between India and South Korea, aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.

The exchange took place during a joint press statement held at Hyderabad House, marking a significant milestone in the diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

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