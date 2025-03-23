Justin Bieber Opens Up About Dealing With "Anger Issues": "I Hate Myself..."

Justin Bieber just gave fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at the creative process behind his upcoming album.

On Saturday, the singer shared an intimate jam session on Instagram, where he was seen playing the keyboard alongside a group of musicians, including singer-songwriter Jensen McRae, pastor Judah Smith, Josh Mehl, DJ Tay James, and producer Camper, among others.

However, the post wasn't just about the music. In the caption, the musician opened up about his struggles with authenticity, self-doubt, and the pressure to meet others' expectations.

"I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic," he admitted, hinting that his personal journey would be reflected in his new music. "Then I remember we're all being made to think we're not enough, but I still hate when I change myself to please people," he added.

This level of vulnerability isn't new for Justin, who has been using social media to share his personal highs and lows. Earlier that same day, the Believe singer posted another heartfelt message about his efforts to manage his emotions. "I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much somehow," he wrote.

The post was accompanied by three snaps: one of him with his face buried under a hoodie, a childhood throwback and a tender shot of his newborn son, Jack Blues. These glimpses into his personal life have left fans speculating that his upcoming album could be his most introspective yet, diving into themes of his past struggles, complicated relationships and the transition into fatherhood.

Some fans even viewed Bieber's post as a subtle response to his ex, Selena Gomez, and her newly released collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, with her fiance Benny Blanco.

Speculation grew after Selena's song How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten? featured lyrics that many interpreted as a dig at a former lover: "You're so embarrassing / Go cry when no one's watching... How does it feel to be forgotten?"

In February, the Grammy-winning artist spoke about his ongoing journey of self-growth, acknowledging his efforts to "let go and remember the weight isn't on me to change."

