Justin Bieber Lashes Out At "Money-Hungry" Papparazzi: "You Don't Care About Human Beings"

Justin Bieber appeared visibly frustrated during what should have been a casual coffee run near Coachella. Days after opening up about his anger issues, the pop star had a tense encounter with paparazzi who were stationed outside the venue.

In the viral clip, Justin, sporting a brown hoodie, confronted photographers who approached him.

The incident began when he noticed a photographer approaching. He immediately attempted to conceal his face by pulling up his hood. When greeted with "Good morning," Bieber immediately responded, "No! Not good morning. You already know. Why are you here?"

He then began repeatedly saying, "Money, money, money, money, money," while making cash-counting hand gestures. The photographers continued filming without responding verbally, which appeared to intensify the pop star's frustration.

"Get outta here, bro. Money- that's all you want. You don't care about human beings," he exclaimed, attempting to block one photographer's recording device. "That's all you care about, guys. Money. Not people. ... You don't care about human beings," he continued.

recent video shows Justin Bieber crashing out on paparazzi pic.twitter.com/Q3BJ4ny1kd — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 9, 2025

Last month, the singer shared an intimate jam session on Instagram, where he was seen playing the keyboard alongside a group of musicians, including singer-songwriter Jensen McRae, pastor Judah Smith, Josh Mehl, DJ Tay James, and producer Camper, among others.

However, the post wasn't just about the music. In the caption, the musician opened up about his struggles with authenticity, self-doubt, and the pressure to meet others' expectations.

"I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic," he admitted, hinting that his personal journey would be reflected in his new music. "Then I remember we're all being made to think we're not enough, but I still hate when I change myself to please people," he added.