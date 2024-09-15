Justin Bieber And Hailey Celebrate Sixth Wedding Anniversary After Welcoming Baby

Weeks after welcoming their first child, Justin Bieber And wife Hailey celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. Hailey shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram stories. Later, a fan page dedicated to Justin Bieber shared the pictures on its X handle. The pictures feature balloons which have "love you" written over them. The carousel album also features a blurry picture of the couple sharing a kiss and a bunch of pink candles surrounded by a bed of flowers. Sharing the pictures, Hailey wrote, "Aww 6 years, love you baby." Take a look:

Justin shared a picture of the baby's feet as he announced the baby's arrival. Justin Bieber captioned the post, "Welcome home. Jack Blues Bieber." Actor Chris Pratt added, "Congrats guys! Love the name." Justin Bieber and Hailey got married in an intimate ceremony in South Carolina in 2018. Take a look:

Hailey Bieber announced the news of her pregnancy in May this year. She shared baby bump pictures.

A few months ago, in an interaction with W magazine, Hailey Bieber also talked about how she managed to hide her pregnancy for six months. She said, "I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time...I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."

Hailey, a supermodel, is the daughter of The Usual Suspects actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Deodato. She has walked the runway for many top designers. She has been a part of the New York Fashion Week, the Paris Fashion Week as well as the Milan Fashion Week.

Justin Bieber's discography includes many hits such as Baby, Boyfriend, Sorry, Let Me Love You and I Don't Care. The Canadian singer has received several awards and accolades including a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.