Just Varun Dhawan Acing Sanjay Dutt's Signature Walk. So, How Did He Do?

Varun Dhawan in a still from the video. (courtesy: varundvn)

Varun Dhawan, who loves to keep his Instafam updated with different facets of his life, shared a fun video on Instagram. In the video, Varun Dhawan can be seen doing an impression of Sanjay Dutt's signature walk. Varun can be seen sporting long hair, styled with a bandana in the video as he walks towards the camera and his swag is off the charts. Varun Dhawan's style in the video seems to be inspired by Sanjay Dutt's look in his debut film Rocky, what with the long hair and the bandana. The actor accompanied the video with the song Rama Re from the film Kaante, which also featured Sanjay Dutt. Varun Dhawan captioned the video: "Chavagiri."

In the comments section, TV star Karan Wahi wrote: "Arrrererere." A fan of the actor wrote: "Aahannn the walk." "Exact Sanjay Dutt style," added another.

Check out Varun Dhawan's post here:

Varun Dhawan, star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Badlapur and Dilwale made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Student Of The Year. He also featured in the remake of Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. He was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo. He will next be seen in Bhedia with Kriti Sanon. Other than that, his line-up of films also includes Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan married fashion designer Natasha Dalal after dating for several years. They even went to school together. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in January, last year.