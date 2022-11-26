Just Super-Fit Disha Patani Making Us Look Bad Again

Disha Patani in a still from the video. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani never skips her fitness sessions. Not even on weekends. The actress, on Saturday morning, shared a video from her workout sessions on Instagram. Disha Patani clearly redefines fitness in the video. Disha Patani is acing back-to-back kicks in the video. Disha Patani simply captioned the post: "Dusting off the rust." Disha's Instafam was mighty impressed with the video. Ayushmann Khurrana dropped clap emojis in the comments section of Disha's post. The actress has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast and her Instagram posts clearly reflect that.

Check out Disha Patani's post here:

A quick glance at Disha Patani's Instagram profile showcases her super strong fitness game. Take a look at some of her posts here:

Post festival things - "Tryna earn my holiday sweets," Disha Patani captioned the post.

"Trying some B-twist," Disha captioned this post. So, how did she do?

Disha Patani is best-known for starring in films such as Baaghi 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff, and Kung Fu Yoga, among others. Disha Patani, a former model, made her big Bollywood debut with the 2015 sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also featured Kiara Advani. The actress was also seen in Mohit Suri's action-thriller Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was her second project with Salman Khan. The duo have earlier co-starred in the 2019 film Bharat.

In terms of work, Disha Patani was last seen in the thriller Ek Villain 2, alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.