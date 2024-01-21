Just Alia Bhatt Slaying As Usual In A Saree At Joy Awards 2024

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt's latest post from an award show she attended last night is sugar, spice and everything nice. Alia Bhatt marked her presence at the Joy Awards 2024 held in Riyadh on Saturday night. The actress, who received the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award at the event, treated her fans on Sunday to some beautiful pictures of herself in a stunning saree from the shelves of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Sharing pictures from the event, Alia Bhatt simply wrote, "To a night of culture, honour & cinema." Take a look at her post below:

Many photos and videos of the Gully Boy actress from the award show were shared online. In one video, the actress can be seen giving her acceptance speech after receiving her award. In the video, she can be heard saying, "she said, "It's truly an extraordinary night. I'm obsessed with movies, it's all I know. I've said this before, I think when I was born, I came out on 'Lights, camera, action'. That's how much cinema means to me. One of the things, if we are talking about joy, one of the greatest things in our lives is love. So tonight when I go back home, I take back with me the love of the movies and the love that I felt here in Riyadh. So thank you so much, and here's to the magic of movies."

This is the video we are talking about:

— Alia Bhatt is bestowed with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award at the #JoyAwards in Riyadh for her contribution to global cinema 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/CRq80ImZUs — 🎞️ (@softiealiaa) January 21, 2024

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was nominated for Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) award for her performance in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the Filmfare Awards 2024. The 69th edition of the award ceremony will be held in Gujarat on January 27 and 28.