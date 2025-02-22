"Singles" Of The Kapoor Clan: Zahan, Shaira, And Karisma Kapoor Pose Together At Aadar-Alekha's Wedding

Karisma Kapoor is over the moon as her cousin Aadar Jain got married to Alekha Advani, yesterday. After their Christian wedding earlier this year, the couple got married in a grand Hindu ceremony on Friday night.

Now, Karisma Kapoor has dropped a group picture from the wedding on her Instagram Stories. The snap features the “singles” of the Kapoor clan.

In the image, Karisma is seen posing with her cousins – actor Zahan Kapoor and set designer Shaira Kapoor. Zahan and Shaira are the children of actor Kunal Kapoor and Sheena Sippy.

Keeping it fun, Karisma captioned the pic, “Singles in the family – Zahan Kapoor, Shaira Kapoor, Me (sic).”

Instagram/ Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor got married to Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. The two got divorced in 2016. Karisma and Sanjay share two kids – a daughter named Samaira and a son named Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Coming back to Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani wedding, the grand event was attended by who's who of Bollywood, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Rekha and the list goes on.

On her big day, Alekha Advani went all out with a traditional bridal look,. She dazzled in a red lehenga with intricate embroidery. The dupatta draped over her head added an extra touch of tradition to her ensemble.

Meanwhile, the groom, Aadar Jain, looked dapper in an ivory sherwani.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor, was last seen in the Netflix film, Murder Mubarak. Released in March last year, the film was directed by Homi Adajania.

In addition to Karisma Kapoor, Murder Mubarak featured Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra, and Sanjay Kapoor in key roles.