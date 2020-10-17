Just A Pic Of Varun Dhawan Chilling In Maldives

Varun Dhawan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: varundvn)

Highlights Varun Dhawan shared a picture from his vacation on Friday

He can be seen posing in a pool in the picture

"Be like water making its way through cracks," he wrote

It's vacation time for Bollywood celebrities. After Taapsee Pannu, Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi, Varun Dhawan has flown to Maldives to relax a bit. The actor, 33, shared a picture of himself from his vacation on Friday and made us green with envy. In the mesmerising photo. Varun Dhawan can be seen chilling like a villain in a pool with a breathtaking view in the background. He can be seen sporting range shorts and blue sunglasses in the image. Sharing the photo, the actor borrowed a quote by Bruce Lee and wrote: "Be like water making its way through cracks - Bruce Lee."

Reacting to Varun Dhawan's post, Swara Bhasker dropped several fire and heart eye icons in the comments section.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan's vacation picture here:

Last month, Varun Dhawan trended big time on social media after he shared a picture of himself from his teenage days. In the throwback photo, shirtless Varun Dhawan can be seen posing for the camera in what appears to be his house. Sharing the photo, Varun captioned it: "Sweet 16."

In terms of work, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Steet Dancer 3D, in which she co-starred with Shraddha Kapoor. The film was directed by Remo D'Souza. The actor's upcoming films include his father David Dhawan's Coolie No.1. He will share screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the film, which is a remake of his father's 1995 film of the same name. Varun Dhawan has also recently collaborated with Raj Mehta for a new film, in which he will co-star with Anil Kapoor.