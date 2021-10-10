Just A Pic Of Mahesh Babu 'Finding Peace' With Daughter Sitara And Son Gautham In A Pool In Switzerland

Mahesh Babu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: urstrulymahesh )

Mahesh Babu and his family are currently vacationing in Switzerland and pictures from their getaway are all things nice. On Sunday, Mahesh Babu posted a photo of himself chilling in a pool with his children - daughter Sitara and son Gautham. He looks very happy in the picture, sharing which, he wrote: "For the love of water and hot springs! Finding my peace with these two! #SwissDiaries." In the picture, Sitara can be seen hopping onto the actor as he looks at his son. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar welcomed son Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012.

See Mahesh Babu's new picture from Switzerland here:

A couple of days ago, Namrata Shirodkar shared a video of Mahesh Babu and Sitara just walking on a bridge in Lucerne. She captioned it: "Just us... in Lucerne.. And we are loving it!" Take a look:

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar in 2005 after he met her on the sets of their film Vamsi.

In terms of work, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. He has a SS Rajamouli-directed film and a Parasuram-directed film lined up. He has worked in films like Sainikudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu , Brahmotsavam, Srimanthudu, Manasuku Nachindi, Bharat Ane Nenu and Spyder.

Namrata Shirodkar, on the other hand, is a former Miss India. She has also featured in movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. She was last seen in the 2004 film Bride and Prejudice.