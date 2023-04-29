OGs Rekha And Kabir Bedi In A Pic Together. Need We Say More?

Rekha with Kabir Bedi. (courtesy: ikabirbedi)

It was a star-studded night in Mumbai on Thursday as the who's who of Bollywood marked their attendance at the 68th Filmfare Awards. The guest list also included evergreen star Rekha and veteran actor Kabir Bedi, who have worked together in the classic Khoon Bhari Maang. After catching up with the “legendary” and “ever gorgeous” actress at the event, Kabir Bedi shared a million-dollar photo of themselves on Instagram. He also posted a note for her that read: “Met the legendary, ever gorgeous Rekha, my co-star in Khoon Bhari Maang, at the 68th Filmfare Awards last night.” Rekha looked breathtaking in an ivory saree while Kabir Bedi opted for a sherwani for the awards. Their 1988 film also starred Shatrughan Sinha, Sonu Walia, and Rakesh Roshan who also directed it. For her performance in the film, Rekha won Filmfare Award for Best Actress in the same year.

Kabir Bedi's post also included pictures with his wife Parveen Dusanj and granddaughter Alaya Furniturewalla. In his caption, the actor wrote, “Came to present an award along with my dearest granddaughter Alaya, to whom, two years ago, I'd presented the Filmfare Best Debut Award. It was fun being on the Jury of these well-deserved awards.” He added that “Filmfare Awards have always been the Oscars of India.”

Alaya, who made her Bollywood debut alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, won the trophy at the 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards.

Take a look:

Kabir Bedi is known for his work in several Bollywood films and international projects. His much-acclaimed projects include Italian mini-series Sandokan and James Bond movie Octopussy. He has also featured in TV series Magnum P.I. and Aakhri Kasam, as well as international projects like The Lost Empire, Roundtrip, Dynasty and The Thief Of Baghdad.