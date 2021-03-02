Just A Pic Of John Abraham 'Waiting For Wardrobe.' We Can't Even...

John Abraham shared this photo. (Image courtesy: thejohnabraham)

Hello there, John Abraham. The actor, who has just started filming his new project titled Ek Villain Returns, set the Internet ablaze on Tuesday with his latest Instagram entry. Wondering why his post is becoming an instant hit among his fans? It features John Abraham posing on a couch with nothing but just a pillow on his lap. A room heater is kept next to him. The photo from the sets of his film has sent the Internet into meltdown, courtesy John's fit physique. Sharing the post, John Abraham captioned it: "Waiting for wardrobe. #setlife." His fans dropped comments like "superb" and "amazing" on his post.

John Abraham often shares glimpses of how he maintains his toned and fit physique - mostly they are pictures from his workout routines. Take a look:

In terms of work, John Abraham is currently filming Ek Villain Returns with Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The film is the sequel to Mohit Surit's 2014 film Ek Villain.

John is known for his performances in films like Dhoom, Water, Taxi No 9211, Dostana, New York, Housefull 2, Shootout at Wadala, Madras Cafe, Parmanu, Satyameva Jayate and Batla House.

His lined-up films also include Satyameva Jayate 2. The film, directed by Milap Zaveri and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, was initially slated to open in theatres on Gandhi Jayanti i.e October 2 but got postponed due to the pandemic.

John Abraham will also be seen in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga and Lakshya Raj Anand's Attack.