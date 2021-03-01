Ek Villain Returns: John Abraham And Disha Patani Begin Shooting For Their Film

John Abraham shared this photo. (Image courtesy: thejohnabraham )

John Abraham and Disha Patani started shooting for their new film Ek Villain Returns on Monday. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, is the sequel to his 2014 movie Ek Villain. It will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. The work-in-progress action thriller also stars Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The 2014 film featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. Sharing pictures from the first day of shoot on social media, John Abraham wrote: "And it begins...#EkVillainReturns." The film is slated to release on February 11, 2022. Its shooting schedule was supposed to start last year but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about finally starting the shooting for Ek Villain Returns, director Mohit Suri said in a statement: "I am very excited to begin shooting for Ek Villain Returns. I was waiting for this day for a while now. Unfortunately, with the pandemic, things went off-track but now I am glad we are back to where we belong - making movies! I am hoping to recreate the Ek Villain magic with this one," reported news agency PTI.

Producer Ekta Kapoor also expressed her excitement to take the franchise forward and said: "This time around the action, drama and suspense only heightens. See you at the movies," reported PTI.

Ek Villain Returns marks John Abraham's first project with Mohit Suri, who has previously worked with Disha Patani on the 2020 film Malang and with Arjun Kapoor on Half Girlfriend, also featuring Shraddha Kapoor.

