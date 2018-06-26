Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, With Its Box Office Footprint, Is The One Film To Challenge Disney's Superheroes

The newest movie in the Jurassic franchise didn't just open big - it stomped the competition by topping box-office expectations.
Universal's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom had a domestic debut of $150 million, according to studio estimates Sunday - the first non-Disney film of the year to open north of $130 million.
That's more than one-fourth off the $208.8 million monster North American opening for the 2015 reboot Jurassic World - but the new sequel had to hold off Pixar's "The Incredibles 2," which grossed an estimated $81 million in its second weekend, pushing its domestic total to $350.4 million.
Plus, the most significant aspect of Fallen Kingdom is its massive overseas appeal. The J.A. Bayona-directed sequel, which opened three weeks ago in some international markets, has already grossed $711.5 million worldwide.
Just how impressive is that?
Well, by passing Fox's Deadpool 2 ($707.2 million worldwide), Fallen Kingdom is already the third biggest film of the year; the biggest non-Disney film of the year; and the biggest non-superhero movie of 2018.
(Domestically, the year's biggest non-superhero movie remains Disney's Solo: A Star Wars Story, at $202.7 million, but Fallen Kingdom could well pass that next weekend.)
Fallen Kingdom should have clearance to top the box office till July 6, when the sequel Ant-Man And The Wasp opens, probably giving Disney its 14th weekend title since February.
