Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, With Its Box Office Footprint, Is The One Film To Challenge Disney's Superheroes

Still from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (courtesy YouTube)

The newest movie in the Jurassic franchise didn't just open big - it stomped the competition by topping box-office expectations.



Universal's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom had a domestic debut of $150 million, according to studio estimates Sunday - the first non-Disney film of the year to open north of $130 million.



That's more than one-fourth off the $208.8 million monster North American opening for the 2015 reboot Jurassic World - but the new sequel had to hold off Pixar's "The Incredibles 2," which grossed an estimated $81 million in its second weekend, pushing its domestic total to $350.4 million.



Plus, the most significant aspect of Fallen Kingdom is its massive overseas appeal. The J.A. Bayona-directed sequel, which opened three weeks ago in some international markets, has already grossed $711.5 million worldwide.



Just how impressive is that?



Well, by passing Fox's Deadpool 2 ($707.2 million worldwide), Fallen Kingdom is already the third biggest film of the year; the biggest non-Disney film of the year; and the biggest non-superhero movie of 2018.







(Domestically, the year's biggest non-superhero movie remains Disney's, at $202.7 million, butcould well pass that next weekend.)should have clearance to top the box office till July 6, when the sequelopens, probably giving Disney its 14th weekend title since February.(c) 2018, The Washington Post