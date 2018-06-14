Junior NTR, Wife Lakshmi Pranathi Become Parents To A Baby Boy

"The family grows bigger. It's a boy," Jr NTR tweeted

Updated: June 14, 2018 16:49 IST
Junior NTR photographed with elder son Abhay (Image courtesy: tarak9999)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The couple have become parents for the second time
  2. Jr NTR and Lakshmi were reportedly expecting a baby girl
  3. Their son Abhay was born in 2014
Telugu superstar Junior NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi became parents to a baby boy on Thursday. The couple have become parents for the second time. They already have a son, whom they've named Abhay Ram. "The family grows bigger. It's a boy," Jr NTR tweeted just a few hours ago. A Times Of India report states that Jr NTR and Lakshmi were expecting a baby girl and had apparently decided to name the baby after her grandmother. Congratulatory messages for the proud parents were shared by celebs like Nani and Eesha Rebba. Read Jr NTR's tweet here.
 

"Congratulations babai. It's raining boys. Love to you all," tweeted actor Nani while Eesha Rebba wrote, "Congratulations to proud new parents! May these tiny feet will tiptoe with love into your hearts and stay there forever."
 
 

Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi married in 2011. Abhay Ram, their first child was born in July 2014. "My son's entry into my life changed the way I saw my career and my general outlook towards life. We keep thinking of what others feel when we do something. I was meant to be an actor and I realised that only after my son was born. I haven't been fully genuine in what I've been doing. The best thing after my son is my work and he taught me to be genuine," he had told news agency IANS.

Take a look at some of the father-son adorable pictures.
 
 
 
 

Jr NTR is currently busy with Aravindha Sametha and has also signed a film with Baahubali director S S Rajamouli. The untitled film also stars Ram Charan Teja.

(With IANS inputs)

