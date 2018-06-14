Junior NTR, Wife Lakshmi Pranathi Become Parents To A Baby Boy

Highlights
- The couple have become parents for the second time
- Jr NTR and Lakshmi were reportedly expecting a baby girl
- Their son Abhay was born in 2014
The family grows bigger. It's a BOY!— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 14, 2018
"Congratulations babai. It's raining boys. Love to you all," tweeted actor Nani while Eesha Rebba wrote, "Congratulations to proud new parents! May these tiny feet will tiptoe with love into your hearts and stay there forever."
Congratulations babai @tarak9999 .. it's raining Boy's .. love to you all :))— Nani (@NameisNani) June 14, 2018
Congratulations to proud new parents! May dese tiny feet will tiptoe with love into your hearts and stay there forever! @tarak9999https://t.co/I4wSPvi7zH— Eesha Rebba (@YoursEesha) June 14, 2018
Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi married in 2011. Abhay Ram, their first child was born in July 2014. "My son's entry into my life changed the way I saw my career and my general outlook towards life. We keep thinking of what others feel when we do something. I was meant to be an actor and I realised that only after my son was born. I haven't been fully genuine in what I've been doing. The best thing after my son is my work and he taught me to be genuine," he had told news agency IANS.
Take a look at some of the father-son adorable pictures.
Happy birthday to my happiness.your blessings are always a boon.thank you all. pic.twitter.com/F7ardNVZHn— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) July 22, 2017
My first and most precious birthday wishes of the year pic.twitter.com/sCfAgIIZc0— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2017
Family time!dnt know why abhay just loves closing my eyes pic.twitter.com/iXZiqOXXAc— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2017
Abhay's first visit to janatha garage pic.twitter.com/OW5BOzkVX9— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 9, 2016
(With IANS inputs)