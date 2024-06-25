Junaid Khan On Father Aamir Khan's Reaction To His Debut Film Maharaj: 'He Quite Liked It'

Junaid and Aamir Khan in a picture from Ira Khan's wedding. (courtesy: IraKhan)

Actor Junaid Khan, who recently garnered critical acclaim for his role in the Netflix film Maharaj, has teased fans with news of his latest cinematic venture. The actor, who is the son of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, revealed that he has commenced shooting for an untitled film in Delhi.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Junaid Khan shared insights about his new project, hinting that it is backed by a prominent production house.

Earlier, certain reports of him shooting with Khushi Kapoor in Delhi were doing rounds on the internet which suggested the duo would shoot in the national capital for a few weeks.

This announcement comes on the heels of the release of Maharaj, a historical drama that has received widespread positive feedback since its premiere on Friday.

Reflecting on the success of Maharaj, Junaid expressed his gratitude for the film's reception.

"I'm very grateful for the by and large positive response that 'Maharaj' has received. So yeah, it's quite satisfying; I guess all's well that ends well," he said.

Maharaj delves into the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, one of India's most significant legal battles, and highlights the life of social reformer Karsandas Mulji.

The film, directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) Entertainment, also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey, with a special appearance by Sharvari.

Junaid shared his thoughts on joining the project, citing the strong narrative and the Yash Raj banner as key attractions.

"When Sid and Adi Sir called me for this story, I found it very appealing. I really liked Sid Sir's part. The Yash Raj banner is significant, so taking on this project was an obvious choice," he said.

The actor also mentioned receiving feedback from his father, Aamir Khan, known for his selective advice. "He normally lets us do what we want to do unless we ask for something very specific; then he gives advice. But he liked the film. He saw the film a few months ago and he quite liked it," Junaid added.

The release of Maharaj faced a brief hurdle when the Gujarat High Court imposed a temporary stay on its release.

However, this stay was lifted on Friday, prompting YRF to express its gratitude through an official statement. "We are grateful to the judiciary for allowing the release of Maharaj, a film that celebrates one of the most important social reformers of our country, Karsandas Mulji," read the statement. "Yash Raj Films has a 50-year-old legacy of championing India, its stories, its people, culture & heritage. We have never produced a film that tarnished the reputation of our country or our countrymen."

Maharaj, is streaming on Netflix.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)