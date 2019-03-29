Juhi Parmar Reveals She Had A 'Near Death Experience.' Read Her Post

Juhi Parmar was last seen in the TV show Tantra. (Image courtesy: juhiparmar14)

Juhi Parmar, who became a household name after featuring in the TV show Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, shared a post on her Instagram and Twitter profile, which has left the TV actress' fans shaken and stirred. The 38-year-old actress shared an extensive note, titled "Dear Life, I Am Here To Live," in which she talked about facing a "near death, almost out of body experience" on Holi ( March 21) this year. In her post, Juhi revealed that during the festival, she was at her best friend and TV actress Aashka Goradia's house, when she began to feel "sick". The actress recalled the entire incident in her post and said that she suddenly started throwing up and her nasal passage choked. Juhi was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, her blood pressure, ECG and all the other medical reports turned out to be "surprisingly" normal.

Addressing her fans in an open letter, Juhi Parmar, wrote: "I know you guys haven't heard from me and there's a reason... On the 21st of March, the night of Holi, I had a near death, almost out of body experience. I fell sick and threw up and when I threw up, it came through my nose and it got stuck in my nasal passage."

In her post, the Tantra actress stated that she was scared to the extend that she asked her best friend Aashka to take care of her daughter Samairra. "I could feel myself choking and I felt that I wouldn't be able to survive for another five minutes. I whispered to Aashka to take care of my daughter Samairra because I felt I wouldn't survive," read an excerpt from Juhi's post.

Juhi, who was granted her daughter Samairra's custody after she and Sachin Shroff got divorced, also spoke of how she was only concerned about her daughter at that moment. She added, "I didn't think about my divorce, being a single parent, or any of the hardships that I have faced. All I could see my daughter's smiling face, and with that was a desperation to breathe, to live."

Read Juhi Parmar's post here:

Juhi Parmar is a renowned television personality. Apart from Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, she has been a part of several TV shows like Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai, Shani and Virasaat among others. She was also the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss season 5.

