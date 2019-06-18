Juhi Chawla's Black-And-White Flashback Pic Is The Perfect Tuesday Treat

Juhi Chawla shared this picture on social media. (Image courtesy: iamjuhichawla )

Highlights Juhi Chawla shared a throwback picture on Tuesday She hasn't specified the time when the picture was clicked Juhi was last seen in film 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'

Juhi Chawla's throwback pictures always make us fall in love with her and her latest Instagram post is not exception. The 51-year-old actress gave a perfect treat to her fans on Tuesday by sharing an adorable flashback photo, in which she looks breathtaking in her black-and-white look. Though Juhi has not specified the time when the picture was clicked, her style in the photograph reminds us of her nineties look. That's not it, her caption is also something that drew our attention and now we can't decide if we love her picture more or her caption. Here's what Juhi wrote: "Someone once said, "When you photograph people in Black and white, you photograph their souls"," and we couldn't agree more with Juhi on this.

Take a look at Juhi Chawla's post here:

Juhi Chawla frequently shares throwback posts with her fans on her Instagram profile. On Eid this year, the actress shared a throwback picture, in which she could be seen wearing a long side Jhoomar. "May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. Eid Mubarak!" read the caption on Juhi's post.

Take a look:

In a separate post, Juhi also shared a picture from her photoshoot for the 1990 film Swarg. In the picture, she could be seen wearing Manish Malhotra's creations from his first assignment for the film. "Manish Malhotra started his career with me in Swarg. The dresses for the song Kaise Kate Din... were designed by him. His very first assignment," she wrote in her caption for the post.

Here are a few more throwback pictures shared by Juhi Chawla:

On the work front, Juhi Chawla was last seen in film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which released this year. The film also featured Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.