Jugjugg Jeeyo Success Party: Kiara Advani And Varun Dhawan Hint At A Sequel

Kiara Advani shared this picture. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

The cast and crew of Dharma Productions' Jugjugg Jeeyoare elated at the success of their film and came together to celebrate it over the weekend. Producer Karan Johar hosted the bash which saw actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul with director Raj Mehta in attendance. Also at the party was Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions and director-choreographer Farah Khan. Kiara, Varun and Neetu Kapoor shared images from the party but what caught our attention was the hint at a sequel that the cast made in their photo captions.

Posing for an image at the party in which the entire team is together, Kiara Advani wrote, “Thank you for the abundant love for our film Jugjugg Jeeyo. Raj Mehta, is there a sequel in the waiting?” Replying to the post, Alia Bhatt said, “It's a biggish.”

Varun Dhawan also shared images from the party and said, “Thank u for the love app sab #jugjuggjeeyo.” He followed this with the hashtag, “Jugjugg Jeeyo 2,” with a deep in thought emoji.

Neetu Kapoor too also shared a similar image and thanked the audience for their love and support. The film marks Neetu Kapoor's return to films after the death of her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor and earned her rave reviews. In the caption, she said, “Thank you for all the love.”

Replying to her post, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor's daughter said, “Best crew,” with a heart emoji.

Karan Johar shared a group picture from the party on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Thank you for all the love!! #jugjuggjeeyo to all! The cast is just the best. Well done Raj Mehta.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Kiara Advani, meanwhile, will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.