Jugjugg Jeeyo Song Nain Ta Heere: Varun Dhawan And Kiara Advani Will Remind You Of Your 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar'

A still from Nain Ta Heere. (courtesy: T-Series)

New Delhi: The makers ofJugjugg Jeeyohave released the new song Nain Ta Heere, and it's here to remind the audience of their first love. The song opens with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in a school uniforms. Later, they are seen hanging out during a fest, and from here, their love story starts. The song showcases their journey from high-school lovebirds to their wedding day. The song has been sung by Guru Randhawa and Asees Kaur, while it is composed by Vishal Shelke. The film also features Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Check out the song Nain Ta Heere below:

Sharing the track on his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan wrote, "#naintaheera bachpan ka pyaar Varunxguru Come Experience this in the Cinemas#jugjuggjeeyo 24th June".

Kiara Advani has also shared the song, but with a different caption. She wrote, "All hearts in with this tune of love - for all the hearts in love!#NainTaHeere, song out now!".

Ahead of the song Nain Ta Heere release, Kiara Advani, on Wednesday, shared some beautiful pictures from the song, and wrote, "Phele pyaar #naintaheere".

It is the fourth song from the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo after The Punjaabban, Rangisari and Duppata. Check out the songs below:

Here have a look at the Jugjugg Jeeyo trailer:

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan talked about his return to theatres after two and a half years with his upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo. He said, "I was initially very nervous when the JugJugg Jeeyo trailer came out and a lot of things were going on. I think as you put life into perspective, you have to prioritise what is important right now and we've just made this film, so people have a great time in the theatres and they come with their families, the idea behind this was to make a family film, so, I've decided not to be nervous anymore."

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the comedy-drama also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli in the supporting roles. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is slated to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.