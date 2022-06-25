Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Day 1: The Film Gets A Good Start At Over Rs 9 Crore

Kiara and Varun in a still from Jugjugg Jeeyo. courtesy: neetu54)

Raj Mehta's Jugjugg Jeeyo opened in theatres on Friday and it managed to collect over Rs 9 crore on the day of its release, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film stars Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. Taran Adarsh stated in his tweet that the film performed especially well in Mumbai and Delhi NCR region. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "JugJugg Jeeyo opens on expected lines: Gathers speed in evening, after a lacklustre start in morning... Plexes of Mumbai (select locations), Delhi, NCR very good... Mass pockets dull...Growth on Day 2 and 3 essential... Fri Rs 9.28 cr. India biz."

Jugjugg Jeeyo opened in theatres on Friday. It has been directed by Raj Mehta, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The film opened to mixed reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "Anil Kapoor in the guise of a man who takes too much for granted is able to convey a streak of recklessness and bouts of emotional blackouts with equal felicity. The younger actors around him, as always, are hard-pressed to keep up with him. Full marks to Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Kohli for trying."